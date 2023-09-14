LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The fallout continued for a third day on Wednesday after a major cyberattack compromised MGM Resorts properties in Southern Nevada.

“At this point, what are we paying for?” Brett, who said he was staying at MGM Grand, told 8 News Now.

Frustrations continued on the Las Vegas Strip after the cyber security breach compromised 10 hotel-casinos.

“A lot of the things in there aren’t working,” another guest said. “The slot machines.”

Monday’s hack has led to issues with check-in, room access, and gambling, while some said they’ve been without hot water or phone access in their rooms.

Others told 8 News Now they’ve heard fire alarms go off in the middle of the night.

“I went down 20 flights of stairs,” an unnamed guest recalled.

E.J., who didn’t want to share his last name, told 8 News Now he works at Aria Resort & Casino.

“Hacking has been around,” E.J. said. “It’s nothing new, it’s just new to our system.”

He said employees are doing everything they can to make things easier, but it’s mostly out of their control.

Letters were provided to guests at Bellagio to list major changes, while Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued the following statement:

“Governor Lombardo and the Nevada Gaming Control Board are monitoring the cybersecurity incident with MGM Resorts and are in communication with company executives. Additionally, the Nevada Gaming Control Board remains in communication with other law enforcement agencies.”

However, many who spoke with 8 News Now on Wednesday said they want to see more done.

“They don’t know what they are doing at this point,” Brett said. “They are just scrambling.”

Brett added that he wants to see something make up for all the issues he and other guests have had to deal with directly.

“Just everybody is in the dark,” Brett concluded.

One person who spoke with 8 News Now said he’s been staying at MGM Grand since Friday and has been trying to check out early, but the hotel reportedly said they can’t give him a refund.