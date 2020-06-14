West Point graduates its first observant Sikh woman

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — The United States Military Academy at West Point made history Saturday when it graduated the first observant Sikh woman to successfully complete the path to a four-year degree.

Second Lt. Anmol Narang is a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia.

She did a year of undergraduate study at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, where she graduated Saturday with a degree in nuclear engineering. She hopes to pursue a career in air defense systems.

Other Sikhs have gone through the academy, but, she’s the first to follow religious practices like not cutting her hair.

In was only in 2017 that the military relaxed regulations around such practices.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.