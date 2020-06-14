West Point graduates its first observant Sikh woman

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — The United States Military Academy at West Point made history Saturday when it graduated the first observant Sikh woman to successfully complete the path to a four-year degree.

Second Lt. Anmol Narang is a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia.

She did a year of undergraduate study at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, where she graduated Saturday with a degree in nuclear engineering. She hopes to pursue a career in air defense systems. 

Other Sikhs have gone through the academy, but, she’s the first to follow religious practices like not cutting her hair.

In was only in 2017 that the military relaxed regulations around such practices.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know