Wendy’s donates $500k to social justice groups after franchisee donates to Trump campaign

(CNN Newsource) — Wendy’s is responding after getting grilled on social media for a franchisee’s donation to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Wendy’s tweeted it’s committed to donating $500,000 to support social justice, the youth and education in the black community, starting with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

It said in the coming days it will use its Twitter account to amplify black voices and used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

It comes a day after it came to light James Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy! Companies, donated nearly $500,000 to Trump’s re-election.

Muy! Companies owns and operates 800 Wendy’s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations across the U.S.

Some people were associating the donation to Trump with Wendy’s, but it was the franchisee who made the donation — not the parent company.

Wendy’s also tweeted, “We never have and will never contribute to a presidential campaign.”

