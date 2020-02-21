WATCH: Trump questions why ‘Parasite’ won best-picture Oscar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking to supporters at a Keep America Great rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump questioned one of the high-profile winners of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The South Korean movie “Parasite” won the 2020 award for Best Picture.

“We got enough problems with South Korea with trade,” Donald Trump told the crowd. “On top of it, they give him the best movie of the year. Was it good? No doubt. I’m looking for like, wait, wait. Let’s get gone with the wind. Can we get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please?”

The President also weighed in on the Democratic presidential debate held Wednesday, criticizing businessman Michael Bloomberg.

“Bloomberg made a fool out of himself last night. He choked. Here’s another one who’s going: I can’t breathe! Don’t ask me the question? Please!

“I looked at my wife and said ‘let’s send him a little note.’ It’s not so easy up there to do what I did, right? Not so easy.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.