Watch: Bull moose goes head to head with car in Colorado

U.S. & World

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A bull moose was caught on camera damaging a car with its antlers in Colorado earlier this week.

Chris Devlin captured the moment on camera.

According to Boulder County Open Space, the car was empty. The owner came back to find a note from the videographer.

In the video, you can hear someone blowing a horn, apparently trying to scare the moose away. The moose disregards the horn at first, then eventually runs away as the horn continues to blow.

BCOS said moose act ornery during rutting season.

The peak of rut, also known as mating season, lasts through mid-October for elk and early October for moose. Mule deer mating season peaks from November to December, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Getting too close to wildlife can be dangerous, especially during the rut. The rule of thumb is to hold your thumb up over the animal at a distance. If your thumb covers the animal’s body entirely, you are likely a safe distance away.

Also, never feed wild animals, and do not risk your safety to take a photo of an animal.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.