WATCH: Armenian National Committee of America Executive Director on the conflict with Azerbaijan

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A second ceasefire agreement was set to take place Saturday night, but the so-called humanitarian truce only lasted a few minutes as both sides blamed the other for breaking it.

The Executive Director for the Armenian National Committee of America Aram Hamparian spoke to KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian about President Trump’s response to the situation, and the conflict itself.

