Washington Post: Mnuchin wants to keep Trump family travel costs private

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wants to stop disclosures of President Trump’s travel costs until after the presidential election.

The Washington Post reports the issue has become a point of political contention.

Mnuchin agreed to requirements that the agency discloses the president’s and his adult children’s travel, according to the Post.

But sources say Mnuchin has pushed back against Democrats’ stipulation that such disclosures begin by 120 days after the bill’s passage.

He would like them to start next year, instead.

Democrats are looking to broker a deal with the Trump administration to move the Secret Service back to the Department of the Treasury, its prior and original department.

It is currently under the Department of Homeland Security.

The Secret Service under the Trump administration has come under fire for expense reporting issues before.

A Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment on presidential travel costs, saying it does not comment on protective means and methods.

