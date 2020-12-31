Walmart launches investigation, refills grocery order for nurse recovering from coronavirus

U.S. & World

by: WHNT

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Walmart said it is refilling an order of groceries for a nurse who said she never received a grocery delivery she ordered while recovering at home from COVID-19.

The retailer also gave Jennifer Lilly a $100 gift card and said it would launch an investigation into the delivery driver.

Lilly spent $163 on a grocery order Tuesday, but the third-party delivery driver the store uses never brought the order to her house. After contacting Walmart, the store offered to waive the delivery fee but initially said she would have to pay for the groceries themselves.

“We were frustrated to hear that a third-party delivery driver did not complete their delivery as assigned,” Walmart said in a statement. “This type of activity is not the norm, and we are looking into the driver’s record. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused Miss Lilly and are extremely grateful for her heroic service to her community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been in touch with Miss Lilly and are making it right.

While recovering from COVID-19 at home, Lilly also is homeschooling her children.

She told News 19 she appreciates the outpouring of support after her story aired, but she asked that people who feel the need to help her pay it forward to someone else.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.