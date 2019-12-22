WA state deputy killed in collision while responding to domestic violence incident

The deputy died while rushing to aid his fellow deputies, who were being assaulted by a suspect who was reportedly trying to access a firearm.

PARKLAND, Wash. (KING/NBC News) — A Washington state deputy was killed in a crash early Saturday while responding to a domestic violence incident in Parkland.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department identified the deputy as 25-year-old Cooper Dyson. He has served with the department since 2018.

According to the sheriff’s department, around 3 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a young child had been assaulted at a home on 113th St. South and that there were multiple weapons in the home.

Sheriff Paul Pastor on the loss of Deputy Cooper Dyson: “This is a tremendously sad loss. Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our Deputies face.” pic.twitter.com/9o17j38x6N — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 21, 2019

hortly after arriving at the residence, the two responding deputies radioed that they were fighting with a suspect and needed backup. The sheriff’s department said the deputies believed the suspect was trying to access a shotgun that was in the house.

Deputy Dyson was responding to the scene when he lost control of his patrol car. The sheriff’s department said the vehicle crashed into a commercial building on the 1300 block of 112th St. East.

“It appears that he probably hit a mud puddle or hydroplaned, and the car left the roadway at probably the worst place possible,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer. “The car barrel-rolled, went airborne, and then landed and caught on fire.”

