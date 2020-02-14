Virus renews safety concerns about slaughtering wild animals

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo provided by the Anti-Poaching Special Squad, police gather outside a store suspected of trafficking in wildlife in the city of Guangde in central China’s Anhui province. As China enforces a temporary ban on the wildlife trade to contain the outbreak of a new virus, many are calling for a more permanent solution before disaster strikes again. (Anti-Poaching Special Squad via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Many people in China are calling for a temporary ban on the wildlife trade to be made permanent as the coronavirus spreads.

Scientists have not yet determined how exactly people first became infected with the new virus. But as with SARS, most believe it was transmitted to humans via an intermediary animal, likely from a so-called wet market that slaughtered and sold exotic species.

Experts say wild animals can carry unknown viruses and that human contact with them needs to more carefully manage as the world’s population grows.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.