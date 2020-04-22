Virginia Sen. Mark Warner demos tuna melt, goes viral

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Virginia senator Mark Warner took to Instagram Tuesday to show off his sandwich-making skills.

Warner posted this short tutorial on how to make one of his favorite quarantine snacks — a tuna melt sandwich.

He called the recipe his specialty and he captioned the video “My soon-to-be world-famous tuna melt.”

Warner started by squeezing a whole lot of mayonnaise on two slices of white bread.

Next, he scooped tuna straight from the can onto the bread with water visibly dripping.

Then, Warner added two slices of cheddar cheese and microwaved the whole sandwich for 30 seconds.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and response on the internet has been harsh and hilarious.

