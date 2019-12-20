Video shows 2 Carnival Cruise ships collide in Mexico

COZUMEL, Mexico (CBS News/Reuters) — Passengers watched in shock as two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided near the Cozumel, Mexico, port on Friday. The slow-moving collision was caught on video by many onlookers.

The collision involved the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Glory, and the cruise line is assessing damage to both ships, CBS affiliate WTSP reports.

“Carnival Glory had (a collision) with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” the company said in a statement to WTSP.

The cruise line told WTSP that there has only been one minor injury reported from a Glory guest as a result of the collision. The passenger was hurt while being evacuated from the dining room on decks three and four.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival said in the statement.

Photos and videos taken by people at the scene showed a gash through middle decks at the stern, or rear, of the Carnival Glory.

All damage to the ships appears to be above the water-line.

Carnival said there will not be any disruptions to either ships’ planned itineraries, and the next cruise for both ships is “not impacted.” The Legend is scheduled to return to Tampa, Florida, on Sunday morning.

Carnival Legend is based out of Tampa and Carnival Glory is based out of New Orleans, WTSP reports. According to Carnival’s website, the Glory is 952 feet long and can carry as many as 2,980 passengers, while the Legend can carry 2,124.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.