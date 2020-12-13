Man arrested after climbing on airplane wing at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody Saturday afternoon after sneaking onto the grounds of Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and climbing onto the wing of an airliner.

Metro Police say it appears the man jumped a perimeter fence around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He was spotted while walking on the wing of a commercial plane at the airport.

The man has since been taken into custody. Police say they believe impairment or mental illness is expected.

Video Courtesy: Erin Evans