Man arrested after climbing on airplane wing at Las Vegas airport

U.S. & World

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody Saturday afternoon after sneaking onto the grounds of Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and climbing onto the wing of an airliner.

Metro Police say it appears the man jumped a perimeter fence around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He was spotted while walking on the wing of a commercial plane at the airport.

The man has since been taken into custody. Police say they believe impairment or mental illness is expected.

Video Courtesy: Erin Evans

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com