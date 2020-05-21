Vegas resort offering complimentary stay for essential workers

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, fireworks for New Year’s Eve erupt over the Strip in Las Vegas. Regulators say Nevada’s largest casinos reaped more than $2 billion from gambling, room rentals, food and beverage sales, and other customer offerings during the 2019 fiscal year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board annual “gaming abstract” issued Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, looked at financial information from 290 casinos grossing $1 million or more from gambling during the 12-month span ending last June 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is offering a free night for essential workers.

The resort says they are honoring essential workers with the complimentary stay.

Those considered eligible for the complimentary night include:

  • Fire services, law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services & public safety agencies
  • Healthcare services
  • Businesses or organizations that provide food, shelter, or critical social services for disadvantaged populations
  • Public utilities
  • Trash collection
  • Home maintenance/repair services
  • Auto repair services & trucking service centers
  • Grocery stores, supermarkets, hardware stores, convenience & discount stores
  • Pharmacies, healthcare operations, & biomedical facilities
  • Post offices & shipping outlets
  • Gas stations & truck stops
  • Banks & financial institutions
  • Veterinary services & pet stores
  • Laundromats & dry cleaners
  • Food processing
  • Agriculture, livestock & feed mills
  • Logistics & Supply Chain Operations: Warehousing, storage, distribution, and supply-chain related operations
  • Public transportation
  • Air transportation
  • Essential stays in hotels, commercial lodging, dormitories, shelters, and homeless encampments
  • Educators, childcare centers and daycares

The hotel is imposing a limit of only one complimentary night per essential worker. The offer is valid on stays until 12/29/20 but it must be booked before 8/31/20.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know