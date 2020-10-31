Utility equipment sparked fatal 2018 California fire

In a photo provided by Maxar Technologies, slurry dropped against the Blue Ridge Fire leaves a red trail to the right of homes in Yorba Linda, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Thousands of Californians were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday as calmer winds helped firefighters beat back two wind-driven wildfires that had spurred widespread evacuations. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 2018 wildfire that killed three people and destroyed 1,600 homes was sparked by Southern California Edison equipment.

A redacted version of the Woolsey Fire investigation report obtained by the Ventura County Star concludes utility equipment associated with an electrical circuit was the cause of the blaze two years ago.

Meanwhile, Edison says it’s looking into whether its power lines may have caused a huge blaze still smoldering Friday south of Los Angeles.

All evacuation orders for that fire and another big blaze in Orange County have been lifted.

