Utah burger joint’s kangaroo burgers poorly timed?

ROY, Utah (KUTV/CNN Newsource) — Exotic meat specials at a popular burger joint in Utah are the usual, but some customers say the fast-food hot spot went too far this month.

The Burger Bar in Roy, a Salt Lake City suburb, is a popular lunch-time pit stop.

“Burger Barn is the go-to place,” customer Bronson Volk said.

It’s his favorite spot

Here, they’re known for serving up something different.

“Hi, can I get a kangaroo burger?,” Volk asked the Burger Barn cashier.

You heard him.

Kangaroo.

This month’s special straight from Australia.

“It’s probably not the best time to have it on the menu,” Rob Wilson, a Burger Bar customer said. “You see on the news images of kangaroos fleeing the fires through all the smoke and the haze.”

The burgers have some in disgust.

“Poor kangaroos! Who does that?” Amanda Wade said as she walked by the restaurant. “Australia is going through a lot of problems right now with the fire and everything. Millions of animals are dead,”

It seems badly timed.

But Burger Bar manager Joe Fowlers says they ordered the meat months ago.

“It was on a ship coming to us long before the fires started,” Fowler said.

The meat came in at the end of December.

“We actually considered not doing it, but kind of logistically it’s very difficult to hold onto hundreds of pounds of meat,” he said. We don’t have space for it.”

So they served it anyway.

Fowler says they’re actually helping Australia’s economy with their business.

“It shouldn’t offend people, really,” Fowler said. “It’s just hamburgers. We’re not making a statement or anything like that”

It’s not stopping Volk.

“I think people should probably stop being so sensitive about stuff,” he said.

Volk doesn’t think twice before biting into his kangaroo burger

“I don’t think it really tastes that different,” he said. It’s a little saltier than normal but it’s still a good burger,”

Australia’s government allows millions of kangaroos to be hunted for meat each year.

Burger Bar says it never serves meat from endangered animals — and will reconsider its kangaroo burgers if the fires cause a major population decline.

