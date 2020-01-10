US ship in MidEast encounter with Russian vessel

NORTH ARABAN SEA (AP) – The US Navy says one of its ships was “aggressively approached” by a Russian navy vessel in the North Arabian Sea.

A US 5th Fleet spokesman said the USS Farragut was on a routine operation on Thursday when the ship sailed close.

The US destroyer warned the Russians by sounding its horn five times, a maritime signal for danger of a collision.

The Fleet spokesman said the USS Farragut also asked the Russian ship to change course.

It refused initially, but eventually moved away.

The spokesman, however, said that even though the ship shifted course, the delay “increased the risk of collision”.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.