US ship in MidEast encounter with Russian vessel

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ARABAN SEA (AP) – The US Navy says one of its ships was “aggressively approached” by a Russian navy vessel in the North Arabian Sea.

A US 5th Fleet spokesman said the USS Farragut was on a routine operation on Thursday when the ship sailed close.

The US destroyer warned the Russians by sounding its horn five times, a maritime signal for danger of a collision.

The Fleet spokesman said the USS Farragut also asked the Russian ship to change course.

It refused initially, but eventually moved away.

The spokesman, however, said that even though the ship shifted course, the delay “increased the risk of collision”.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com