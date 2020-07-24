US accuses Russia of sending arms to Libya

(CNN Newsource) — The U.S. military has again accused Russia of sending weapons to Libya.

They said they have sent anti-aircraft missile systems and accused Russian mercenaries of operating on the front lines of the conflict.

U.S. Africa Command, which oversees U.S. military operations on the continent, released a statement on Friday including images purporting to show Russian military equipment being operated by the Russian mercenary outfit known as the Wagner group.

The imagery purports to show Russian military cargo aircraft supplying Wagner fighters as well as Russian air defense equipment at a Libyan air base under the control of the forces of GNA.

Africa command has previously released evidence of what it says is Russia’s presence in Libya, accusing Moscow of sending warplanes to bolster Haftar’s forces and of deploying mines in an effort to slow the advance of the GNA.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.