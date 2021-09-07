Up to 70 dead cockroaches forces closure of Maui pizza restaurant, health department says

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A pizza restaurant on the Hawaiian island of Maui is closed after a severe pest infestation was uncovered during a routine inspection by the state health department on Aug. 31.

Health inspectors found critical violations at Nikki’s Pizza, Lahaina, including several roach traps that had been stapled to the ceiling and on a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen.

When the traps were removed, inspectors found 50 to 70 dead roaches, and approximately six live roaches in each of the seven traps. Rodent feces were also found on top of a refrigerator, and a rodent ‘rub mark’ was seen in the front service area.

The state health department said food debris accumulation found under kitchen equipment could have been a possible attractant to pests.