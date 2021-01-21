University president in Maryland offers inaugural poet Amanda Gorman a job

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The president of a historically Black university in Maryland was so captivated by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s poem during President Joe Biden’s inauguration that he offered her a job on Twitter.

Morgan State University President David Wilson praised Gorman’s performance Wednesday and asked her to join the school as a poet-in-residence.

He told The Baltimore Sun he was glued to the TV while Gorman spoke, and is genuine about the offer.

Gorman, a native and resident of Los Angeles, is the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. Her inauguration poem, “The Hill We Climb,” has received wide acclaim.

