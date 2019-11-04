Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Uganda says no plan to bring bill punishing homosexuals

U.S. & World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government is denying that it intends to introduce a bill targeting homosexuals, dismissing claims by a senior official who wants such legislation.

Esther Mbayo, minister in charge of the presidency, said in a statement Monday that the government “does not have any plans of reintroducing the anti-homosexuality bill on the floor of Parliament.”

Simon Lokodo, minister for ethics and integrity, said last month there were efforts to bring a bill punishing offences such as the “promotion” of homosexuality. Lokodo’s comments alarmed Uganda’s gay community, whose leaders cite harassment and deadly attacks.

The government’s statement Monday urged minority groups to report cases of abuse to the police.

Uganda’s penal code criminalizes sex acts “against the order of nature.”

In 2014, a court nullified a harsh anti-gay law amid international condemnation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com