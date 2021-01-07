Transportation Secretary Chao resigns following Capitol riot

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, left, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks at a naturalization ceremony for 16 new Americans at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

