U.S. military COVID-19 infections rise in Okinawa

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa (CNN Newsource) — CNN gets exclusive access to film on the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Hansen in Okinawa.

The spread of the coronavirus among U.S. military personnel is amplifying calls to relocate some of the bases on the island. It has also reopened old wounds that have festered since the end of World War II.

Hundreds lined up at a community center in Okinawa to be tested for the coronavirus.

All of them work inside the two U.S. Marine corp bases hit hardest by COVID-19.

Muneaki Zamami mans the food court at Camp Hansen. He told CNN that he’s scared that so many servicemen are testing positive.

By the time he hands over his saliva sample, the parking lot is full of worried people just like him.

There are more cases inside the ranks of the U.S. Military in Okinawa than there have been on the whole island during the course of the pandemic.

Local residents say they want the bases locked down. They fear servicemen arriving from the mainland, where the virus is raging, could spread the virus further.

“The rotation of personnel is a tremendous concern for us here at Camp Hansen and for the Marine Corps of Okinawa at large,” said Col. Ray Gerber. “It’s why we have some stringent measures in place. Any time someone lands, on Okinawa, via a military chartered aircraft, they are taken directly to a residence, where they then spend two weeks essentially in isolation. Their symptoms are monitored, they’re checked upon, and they’re also completely isolated to prevent the potential transmission of COVID-19 from the United States.”

Still, the possibility of contagion permeates through Chatan Town, a popular hangout for off-duty servicemen and their families before the pandemic hit.

It’s also a short drive from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, the site of another cluster outbreak among the Marines.

“From experience, we feel that U.S. Servicemen are, in the end, always protected by the status of forces agreement” said Masahuru Noguni, Mayor of Chatan. “They do not follow Japanese laws, nor do they work within our system. That is the biggest reason we do not fully trust them.”

A hotel in Chatan symbolizes the latest mistrust. The military has rented it out to find space for personnel rotating out en masse at this time of year.

With more than half of Chatan’s land already taken up by U.S. bases, many resent having to give away more, and risk being exposed to a virus they had under control until July.

Japan has depended on the U.S. For its security ever since it lost World War II. and half of all the U.S. military bases are located on the island of Okinawa. MCAS Futenma is one of them that has long been controversial with plans to relocate it over decades and islanders say they bear an outsize burden and want some of these bases relocated somewhere else.

The Okinawans want more information than just the number of cases.

With infections among servicemen rising in the U.S. And around the world, their pleas this time may resonate far beyond its shores.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.