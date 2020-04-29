Two men in Georgia hospitalized after drinking cleaning products

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia men were hospitalized after drinking cleaning products.

Georgia Poison Control Director Gaylord Lopez told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the men had histories of mental health issues and were expected to recover after drinking the products over the weekend.

Lopez says he doesn’t know if the men ingested the cleaning solutions because of President Donald Trump’s musings on whether injecting disinfectants could treat the virus during a White House briefing on Thursday.

Lopez says the first man, in his 50s in Atlanta, drank about 16 ounces of bleach on Saturday. He was treated in a hospital and has since been discharged from a psychiatric ward.

A second man in his 30s was discharged after guzzling a mixture of Pine-Sol, pain medications and other liquids on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calls to poison centers about disinfectants have increased 20% in the first three months of this year.

