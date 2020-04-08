1  of  2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race One killed in west Fresno house fire

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Two-headed goat born on Wisconsin farm, both heads eat

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WITTENBERG, Wis. (CNN Newsource) — Nueske Farms in Wisconsin just welcomed a new and unique member to their family — a two-headed goat named Janus.

He was born on Sunday.

He’s one of about a 1,000 goats born on the farm this year — but the only one with two heads.

The Nueske Family believes Janus was actually supposed to be two goats — twins — but the eggs didn’t fully split.

They feed Janus from a bottle and get this — both heads eat.

As for the name — there’s a story behind that too.

“It’s after a Greek god that has two heads, and it means duality, beginning and ending. I thought it fit pretty well,” said Jocelyn Nueske, Janus’ owner.

The Neuske Family really wants to keep Janus as a pet and they’re hoping he will survive.

They say there’s a 50-50 chance he will make it.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know