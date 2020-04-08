Two-headed goat born on Wisconsin farm, both heads eat

WITTENBERG, Wis. (CNN Newsource) — Nueske Farms in Wisconsin just welcomed a new and unique member to their family — a two-headed goat named Janus.

He was born on Sunday.

He’s one of about a 1,000 goats born on the farm this year — but the only one with two heads.

The Nueske Family believes Janus was actually supposed to be two goats — twins — but the eggs didn’t fully split.

They feed Janus from a bottle and get this — both heads eat.

As for the name — there’s a story behind that too.

“It’s after a Greek god that has two heads, and it means duality, beginning and ending. I thought it fit pretty well,” said Jocelyn Nueske, Janus’ owner.

The Neuske Family really wants to keep Janus as a pet and they’re hoping he will survive.

They say there’s a 50-50 chance he will make it.

