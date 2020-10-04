Twitter users flood Proud Boys hashtag with pride images

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Members of the gay community took to Twitter to flood the hashtag Proud Boys with images of love, making any posts about white supremacy very hard to find.

After Trump’s reference to the extremist group at the first presidential debate, the term Proud Boys gained traction on the internet.

But now, the LGBTQ+ community has made the #ProudBoys trend for a completely different reason: gay love.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020

Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys (#retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate) pic.twitter.com/AddflCUMpi — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) October 4, 2020

When I met this man we weren’t allowed to marry. The law changed & we had our trip to the registry office & our official day of love because society changed -is still changing- thanks to all the brave allies of all genders & loving families & #ProudBoys #LoveMakesTheWorldGoRound pic.twitter.com/rOQTJ07bP5 — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) October 4, 2020

