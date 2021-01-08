(WWLP) – Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing it “suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.”

Twitter said after close review of recent Tweets from the president’s account and the context around them, “we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

This comes after a group of his supporters attacked and vandalized the US Capitol on Wednesday, as they voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

President Trump’s account was suspended at 88.7 million followers and 51 follows.

Earlier Friday, Twitter banned Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, and other accounts associated with QAnon.

President Trump has 12 days left in office, with no plans to attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden. Trump also plans to leave the White House on January 19, one day ahead of the traditional transition.