FILE – Hilo, Hawaii police officers blockade evacuated downtown Hilo while awaiting a possible tsunami, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010 following a massive earthquake earlier in Chile. (AP Photo/Chris Stewart – FILE)

HONOLULU (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.

If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Thursday Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.