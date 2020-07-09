TSA adds coronavirus-related safety measures after whistleblower complaint

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — A whistleblower said the Transportation Security Administration has made procedural changes to better protect passengers and officers after he raised concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jay Brainard, TSA Federal Security Director, oversees Kansas airports and raised concerns about how the TSA was handling the coronavirus pandemic in June.

Brainard says the new measures include officers cleaning gloves — or changing to a new pair — between interactions with passengers.

Officers will be required to wear face shields in addition to face masks.

This after the TSA said more than 1,000 of its employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brainard said the TSA is also standardizing the practice of putting up transparent screens at stations where passengers and officers interact without social distancing, such as ID checks and at tables where bags are further screened.

To date — 997 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19, six have died.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.