Trump says Fourth of July celebrations in DC will take place during pandemic

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — According to President Donald Trump, the Fourth of July celebrations will take place on Washington’s National Mall as schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said at Wednesday’s White House press briefing that the event will move forward and hailed the success of last year’s celebrations.

2019’s observance, the “Salute to America” at the Lincoln Memorial, included military tank displays, flyovers, as well as music from military bands.

Trump said authorities will probably limit attendance for this year’s event to 25% of what was seen last year.

He added that “this year, most likely, we’ll be standing six feet apart.”

