COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Trump opens door to call up former service members during coronavirus pandemic

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will allow former active duty military members to be recalled into service.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The move is in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order gives officials the authority to order up members, but officials say as of now there is no indication that will happen.

On Friday, Trump said the step could be necessary to mobilize medical, disaster, and emergency response personnel including thousands of experienced service members and retirees.

There have only been a few cases in the past where members of this reserve have been called up for active duty -such as during the height of both Iraq wars.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know