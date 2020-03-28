Trump opens door to call up former service members during coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will allow former active duty military members to be recalled into service.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The move is in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order gives officials the authority to order up members, but officials say as of now there is no indication that will happen.

On Friday, Trump said the step could be necessary to mobilize medical, disaster, and emergency response personnel including thousands of experienced service members and retirees.

There have only been a few cases in the past where members of this reserve have been called up for active duty -such as during the height of both Iraq wars.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.