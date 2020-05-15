Trump hopes to have virus vaccine available by end of the year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s hopeful to have a coronavirus vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Speaking at a Rose Garden event, Trump said the government and private sector has been working since early January to create a vaccine and they’ve “literally been working 24 hours a day.”

The president said countries around the world are working together to ensure the effort is a global one. And he said there are “no egos.”

“We have no ego. Whoever gets it, we think it’s great. We’re going to work with them, they’re going to work with us. Likewise. If we get it, we’re going to be working with them,” he said.

Still, Trump said he believes the virus will eventually go away regardless of vaccine. “Other things have never had a vaccine and they go away. So I don’t want people to think that this is all dependent on vaccine,” he said.

He reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening their economies.

“We are back, vaccine or no vaccine,” Trump said.

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Trump has tapped to serve as the administration’s virus czar, said he’s “confident” that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020.

