Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County claiming voter fraud.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance. Wednesday night Trump was trailing Biden by 7,600 votes in the state. More results were released around 9 a.m. Thursday showing Trump behind Biden by nearly 12,000 votes.

Republicans allege roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in people that are not proper voters. In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley,” said Adam Laxalt, former Nevada Attorney General. “We believe there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also certain there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted who have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic.”

The announcement of the lawsuit was made in front of the Clark County Election Department and also included former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

More election results are expected to be released today and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.

