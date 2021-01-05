Trump awards Nunes with Medal of Freedom: ‘He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history’

File – In this Dec. 2019 file photo, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, left, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks with then Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, as they sit in the audience as the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the constitutional grounds for the president’s impeachment, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is set to present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Nunes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Rep. Devin Nunes Monday: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been an ardent backer of Trump’s during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president’s 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House.

The award, established by President John F. Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an “especially meritorious contribution” to national security, world peace or ”cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

In a statement, the White House described Nunes’ actions as taking “great personal risk” and that he “never stopped standing up for the truth.”

Congressman Devin Nunes is a public servant of unmatched talent, unassailable integrity, and unwavering resolve. He uncovered the greatest scandal in American history.