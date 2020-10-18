Trump attends church service in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump made a rare visit to church Sunday as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned across the country from one another in key states with the Nov. 3 election close at hand.

Trump was attending services at the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas before raising money in Newport Beach, California, and holding an evening rally in Carson City, Nevada.

Pastor Paul Marc Goulet and Senior Associate Pastor, Denise Goulet blessed and praised the president and his family.

“At 4.30 (am), the Lord said to me, I am going to give your president a second win. (Cheering) This has three meanings, a win. And you will be the president again,” Denise Goulet said.

For Trump, it was a return to a church he had visited as a candidate in October, 2016.

At that time, he received a prayer on stage and toured an affiliated Christian school, seeing students and delivering remarks on alternatives to traditional public schools.

Trump attends church far less often, but has drawn strong support from white Evangelical leaders and frequently hosts groups of pastors at the White House.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.