TS Nana headed for Belize, could become hurricane

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Nana approaching Belize, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The storm is expected to strengthen throughout the day and make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday. (NOAA via AP)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana barreled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) east of Belize City with sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). The storm was moving at 15 mph (24 kmh) and was expected to strengthen throughout the day and could make landfall in Belize as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Belize had issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Nana was 65 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of the Honduran island of Roatan, a popular tourist destination.

Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday.