Travel company Bookit.com goes out of business amid COVID-19 pandemic, without refunding customers

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN Newsource) — A major slowdown in travel due to COVID-19 caused an online travel booking company to go out of business — without refunding customers.

Hundreds of people who booked vacations with Bookit.com not only got their vacations canceled — they are now out thousands of dollars.

“Counting down the days till November,” said Steve Krabbe, a Bookit customer, who had planned a honeymoon to Punta Cana.

“I received an email from Bookit saying my trip was canceled,” he said. “Found out they were shutting down operations because of the COVID-19.”

Online company Bookit.com went belly up.

Disappearing overnight, the empty airports forcing Bookit — to take off with their customers cash.

“I’m out about $2,500,” Krabbe said. “I don’t wanna lose that trip. I don’t wanna lose my honeymoon.”

Sandra Drevalas had planned a special anniversary trip for her family and was also heading to the Dominican Republic.

“There’s losing money and then there’s just how this was done which is why I want everyone to know what’s going on,” she said.

Bookit.com’s phone line is quiet, no refunds there, but noise is being made online — more than 700 people sharing similar stories of being swindled by Bookit.com

“I can’t get the refund from American Airlines because Bookit paid for it through their checks so the refund went to Bookit,” Krabbe said.

“Honestly, give us our money back, Drevalas said. “You can’t deliver on what you promised to deliver so just refund us our money back.”

Besides the phone line being dead — the emails to the company bounce back.

