SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a voluntary recall of a Trader Joe’s pesto pasta for possible undeclared milk and walnuts.

Bakkavor USA issued a voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto as “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” the administration said in a press release.

The packaging was missing the allergen information as the Genova Pesto was “mistakenly packaged into tubs marked ‘Hummus Dip'” and distributed across 14 states, including Utah.

The product has a ‘Use By date of 05/27/2023’ label and was sent to stores at the end of April.

The pasta was distributed to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. It is unknown if any allergic reactions have been reported as a result of the mislabeling.

On the Trader Joe’s website recall page, the company writes that they “go well beyond regulatory requirements” for recall-related communications by sending out email alerts, posting in-store signs, and informing customers on the website.

“While there are aspects of our product supply chain beyond our direct control, we will never leave to chance the safety of the products we offer,” the website says.

At the time of this writing, this voluntary recall has not been posted on the website’s recall page.