Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Total signs agreement for $111 million Notre Dame donation

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — Oil company Total says it has signed an agreement to pay 100 million euro ($111 million) toward the reconstruction of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral that it pledged shortly after April’s devastating fire.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne signed an accord Thursday with the Heritage Foundation, an organization handling reconstruction payments. The money will be paid in installments from 2020 until the end of the work, which President Emmanuel Macron has said will take five years.

Last month, French billionaire Francois Pinault and his son finalized their 100 million-euro donation, a week after rival tycoon Bernard Arnault of luxury giant LVMH finalized his company’s donation of 200 million euros.

The agreements follow months of delay that left officials reliant on small charity donations to fund the repairs’ first phase.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com