Tom Hanks befriends eight-year-old who was bullied for having the name Corona

QUEENSLAND, Australia (CNN Newsource) – A young Australian boy named Corona was having a tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The boy, Corona DeVries, wrote a letter to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to wish him well after he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks replied back and sent him a corona-brand typewriter on it and a typewriter-typed personal thank-you letter.

It’s a particularly tough time to be named Corona.

“Coronavirus. They just kept on saying that and I get really mad,” Corona said.

Instead of getting mad, Corona DeVries got writing and picked a very impressive pen pal.

“Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, my name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?” Corona wrote.

Corona grew up knowing Tom Hanks as Woody from Toy Story, but after a package arrived on the Gold Coast of Queensland, this eight-year-old knows the Oscar winner as he’s friend from the letters.

“Yes, there is special because I always feel like I’m famous. He said, I’m a friend of him,” Corona said.

It begins ‘Dear-friend Corona. You’re letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful,’ and ends, ‘I thought this typewriter would suit you, ask a grownup how it works and use it to write me back.’

“It says my name and Oh my God!” Corona said.

The letter is signed off with a handwritten note, “P.S. You’ve got a friend in me.”

“Over the moon. I think it was an understatement. He was a ecstatic,” Kevin DeVries said.

Hanks is back in the U.S. where he recently hosted Saturday Night Live from his house showing off his Australian accent and his collection of typewriters minus that one which tonight is safe in Corona’s care.

“And I’m going to write back!” Corona said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.