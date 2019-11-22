Today marks the 56th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination

(CNN Newsource) – Today marks the 56th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Shortly after noon on Nov. 22, 1963, shots were fired at the car Kennedy was in. The president was struck in the neck and head.

Then-Texas Governor John Connally was also hit in the chest with a bullet. He recovered from the wound.

The president’s limo sped toward Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kennedy’s Vice President, Lyndon B. Johnson, became the 36th president shortly afterward.

Lee Harvey Oswald was named as the assassin, although there ware some who believe others were involved in the shooting.

Oswald was fatally shot two days later by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

