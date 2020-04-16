Tip leads police to 17 bodies crowded into tiny morgue at a New Jersey nursing home

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN Newsource) — Police say a tip about a corpse in a shed led officers to discover 17 bodies crowded into a nursing home morgue Monday.

Andover Subacute & Rehab Center One and Two is one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes.

Officers didn’t find a body in the shed, but while they were there, employees asked them for help with bodies in the morgue — which The New York Times reports is only meant to hold four bodies.

The Times reported that the 17 bodies were among 68 recent deaths linked to the long-term care facility, including two nurses, officials said. Of those who died, 26 people had tested positive for the virus.

“The staff was clearly overwhelmed and probably short-staffed,” Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson, one of the responding officers, told CNN. “The residents were expiring. Why? We’re not sure if it’s from COVID-19 or from other diseases, but we tried our best to ease the burden.”

Nursing homes have been a vulnerable target for the pandemic that has killed more than 30,000 people in the US. Visitors have been barred in many facilities to reduce bringing in infections, and staff has raced to treat patients as the virus spreads internally. It is not clear, however, if coronavirus was the cause of the deaths at Andover Subacute.

Police didn’t identify the victims.

Four bodies remained on site after authorities transferred 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at a hospital.

The Times reported out of the patients who remain at the homes, housed in two buildings, 76 have tested positive for the virus; 41 staff members, including an administrator, are sick with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to county health records shared on Wednesday with a federal official.

No comment from the nursing home yet.

The police chief said he was in awe seeing so many bodies.

“It is by far one of the most bodies at one time that I’ve experienced in terms of a nursing home. Based upon the pandemic and the numbers we saw coming out of the facility, I don’t know if I’m necessarily shocked about that. It’s an unfortunate situation altogether,” Danielson said.

