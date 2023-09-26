BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – October, a month of scares could be even scarier for some – not because of Halloween — but because student loan payments will be back and are expected to be paid.

A little over a month ago the Biden administration came up with what it claims is the solution to the student loan crisis.

The “SAVE” program; a program where the payments are now based on your family size and your annual income. Depending on your family size you could have no payment at all that is owed.

No payment? It doesn’t come without a different cost.

No payments occur only when making only $30,000 or less. The SAVE program is only available to those without parent-plus loans and without private student loans. It applies to only those with at least $19,000 worth of borrowed money to fulfill this, you must be locked into their payment plan for 10 years.

For every thousand above that brings in another tacked-on year. For the average student debtor, that means a whopping 25-30 years of repayment under this plan.

If you don’t want to participate in this income-based repayment plan, and can’t make the first payment or two–you have about a year of a grace period.

“Until September of 2024, even if you can’t make your payments or you miss a payment, it doesn’t put you into a default status. All it does is it put that money into a forbearance that is tacked on that you would eventually have to pay later,” according to Sherod Waite, co-owner and managing partner of Moneywise.

A third-party collector could have bought your debt and your payments could be going somewhere else now. You might have to track down exactly where your loan is being provided from.

For more information on the “SAVE” program, visit the Federal Student Aid website.