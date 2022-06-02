SAN ANTONIO (KSEE/KGPE) — DeLorean Motor Company has released a first look at the company’s brand new electric vehicle.

The company, best known for the 1981 vehicle DeLorean vehicle popularized in the 1985 film ‘Back to the Future’, released details on its new EV. Dubbed the Alpha5, the DeLorean vehicle has maintained the 80s version’s iconic gull-wing doors if not its stainless steel exterior.

Photos provided by DeLorean Motor Company

The new images show off two of Alpha5’s exterior colors. In a news release, the DeLorean Motor Company estimates that the electric vehicle will have a range of more than 300 miles, a 100+kWh battery, and “electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph,” meaning that getting up to 88 mph shouldn’t be a problem for the new DeLorean.

In fact, the company predicts that the new Alpha5 EV should hit 88 mph in 4.35 seconds, quite a bit faster than Marty McFly’s version made its way towards the Hill Valley clock tower in the 1985 film.

“The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean,” said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company. “There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future…I think we did both with the Alpha5.”

Photos provided by DeLorean Motor Company

The prototype comes nearly 40 years after production ended on the original DeLorean in Dec. 1982. In 2015 it was estimated that approximately 6,500 original DeLorean vehicles are still on the road.

The original DeLorean retailed for $29,825 in 1982. Price details for the new Alpha5 DeLorean have not yet been released.

Officials from the DeLorean Motor Company say the vehicle will be on display at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, an annual automotive event in Pebble Beach, California.