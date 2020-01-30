Thieves steal bronze Dali sculptures from Swedish gallery

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Police at the scene after items were stolen from an exhibition at an art gallery in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Police in Sweden say at least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in central Stockholm. Swedish media report the missing artwork includes 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Police said “at least two thieves” entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($21,000 to $52,000) and measures up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) tall, Enstrom told TT.

The sculptures — including several of Dali’s famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days. The exhibition was to close Saturday. The statues came from Switzerland,

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.