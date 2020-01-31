The Latest: S Korea, Japan fly back more evacuees from Wuhan

A South Korean Imperial guard wears a mask during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed “great concern” that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. The sign reads “Daehanmun Gate.” (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Japan and South Korea have sent planes to fly back home more of their nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a new virus that has sickened nearly 10,000 people.

A chartered flight carrying more than 360 South Koreans arrived at an airport in Seoul on Friday. The evacuees underwent screenings for fever before boarding buses to quarantine facilities established in the central towns of Asan and Jincheon.

Residents there have protested government plans to place the evacuees in their neighborhoods, throwing eggs and other objects at visiting government officials.

A third charter plane from Japan meanwhile brought back 149 evacuees.

South Korea on Friday confirmed its seventh case, a 28-year-old man who visited Wuhan and developed a fever. Japan has 11 cases, and both countries have reported human-to-human transmissions.

