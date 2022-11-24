BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to deliver big this year. For instance, popular tech items, such as the Echo and the Echo Show, are available at deep discounts, while beauty products, such as Maybelline Liquid Lipstick, are also available at exceptionally low prices.

There are so many great deals available that we organized them into five categories based on popular retailers. This way, you can jump to the deals for the store you like most. The list contains deals you can find on Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Ulta Beauty and Walmart.

Updated: November 24, 5 a.m. PT

Trending deals from Magic Mixies and Roomba

iRobot Roomba j7: 42% off

This convenient vacuum can be controlled via smartphone or voice commands. The smart-mapping feature lets you schedule when and where it cleans. Many were impressed with the suction power.

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball: 25% off

This lets kids “summon” fun creatures with a crystal ball and magic wand. The sound, lights and smoke make it more immersive. It’s available in blue or pink.

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer: 20% off

This lets you monitor your food’s temperature and expected cook time from your smartphone. It has a 165-foot range, and the app is intuitive.

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop: 34% off

This is the perfect robot mop to keep your floors clean without lifting a finger. With an operating time of 2.5 hours, you can direct it where and when to clean, and the Precision Jet Spray takes care of the rest. The connected Wi-Fi app can track progress through Smart Mapping and schedule cleaning cycles.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150): 35% off

Keeping your house clean has never been easier than with this robot vacuum. Through a Wi-Fi connection and smart mapping, the i3 cleans room by room with a premium three-stage cleaning system. The battery lasts 75 minutes, and the vacuum automatically docks itself when running low.

Apple TV and other Thanksgiving deals on Amazon

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation): ADD TO WISHLIST

Apple TV gives you access to streaming services, such as Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max and more. You also get a full HD experience with the potential for 4K video and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The new Siri remote makes finding shows easier than ever.

Hamilton Beach 12-speed Electric Stand Mixer: 50% off

Hamilton stand mixers have the same mixing action as KitchenAid stand mixers. They give you thorough, even and complete bowl coverage. The 12 speeds let you have full control from a slow whirl to a fast whip. The unit has more than enough power to handle tough jobs, such as sticky bread dough.

Sunny Health and Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike: 19% off

An exercise bike gives you the ability to get an excellent workout in the comfort and convenience of your own home. This model has an adjustable seat and handlebars for maximum riding comfort. It also has adjustable resistance for a customized workout.

Greenworks 40V Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer: 19% off

The rotating rear handle enhances this tool’s versatility. It starts easily, and most were impressed with the battery life. It cuts most shrubs effortlessly.

Bush Furniture Broadview 6-cube Storage Bookcase: 58% off

The more you have, the more important storage becomes. This well-built unit gives you plenty of flexible storage space that is designed to provide years of trouble-free use. The neutral finish lets this model fit in with a wide variety of decor styles, making it highly versatile.

Peloton bikes and other Thanksgiving deals at Dick’s Sporting Goods

Peloton Bike: 21% off

Exercise is important, but joining a gym can be expensive and inconvenient. This home exercise bike lets you get the high-quality, intense workout you crave without ever leaving your house. It has variable resistance, so you can exercise at your own pace.

NordicTrack RW600 Rower: 37% off

One of the best full-body workouts you can get is on a rowing machine. This model has a console that features all the necessary metrics so you can measure your growth. It’s not loud, and the low-profile design makes it easy to store.

Body Solid 65 cm Exercise Ball: 16% off

An exercise ball lets you take regular body-weight exercises and step up the intensity to help you strengthen your core. This popular model is burst-resistant and has a textured surface that makes it easier (and safer) to work out.

TRX FIT Suspension Trainer: 25% off

A suspension trainer is a portable body-weight gym that gives you an impressive workout. This respected brand has a rugged build for durability and an assortment of accessories to give you variety. It also comes with attachments that make it suitable for either an indoor or an outdoor workout session.

NordicTrack EXP 14i Smart Treadmill: 69% off

A treadmill is a great exercise tool because it’s suitable for anyone, no matter their age or size. It’s also adaptable to any intensity level, as you can use it for a slow stroll or a vigorous run. This model has an adjustable incline to help you customize your workouts.

Holiday decorations and other Thanksgiving deals at Home Depot

6.5-Foot Festive Pine Christmas Tree: 29% off

This holiday tree comes with lights, so all you need to add are the ornaments. It’s made of flame-resistant material, it’s easy to assemble and it’s a perfect fit for your family room.

Snow Joe 100-Volt Electric Snow Blower Kit: ADD TO WISHLIST

This cordless electric snowblower has the power you need to clear your sidewalk, driveway and more without putting your back in jeopardy. It features a push-button start and a directional chute, which lets you control where the cleared snow goes.

Husky Mechanics Toolset: 50% off

If you are looking for a battery-powered tool set that comes with everything you need to be a weekend chore warrior, this is the collection for you. It comes with all the essential tools, batteries, a charger and a carry bag. No more putting off those things that need to be done.

Homcom Gingerbread Inflatable: 23% off

One of the quickest and easiest ways to decorate the exterior of your home is to add a holiday inflatable. This large, festive figure is lighted, so you can proudly display it both day and night. It comes with stakes and tethers to keep the inflatable secure.

Kohler Elmbrook Toilet: 26% off

A toilet might not be what you hoped to get for the holidays, but this one is on sale, and if you are interested, you probably need one. This top brand offers impressive reliability and a comfortable sitting height.

Estee Lauder perfume and other Thanksgiving deals at Ulta Beauty

Glowing Skin Gift Set: 50% off

This set includes numerous products to improve your skin’s health. It makes a great gift for skin care lovers.

One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush: 53% off

Drying your hair is necessary, but it’s not always healthy. This two-in-one hot hair brush uses advanced technology to get the job done quickly without employing extreme (and potentially damaging) heat.

ColourPop Sweet Talk Eyeshadow Palette: 50% off

Eye shadow frames your eyes and draws attention to them. Sometimes you want to make a subtle statement, but other times you want to say something bold. This palette of shades has everything you need, no matter what your mood.

Roller Lash Curling And Lifting Mascara: 56% off

One of the toughest beauty products to buy is mascara. There are so many ways an inferior product can cause problems. Fortunately, this offering has so many ways that it’s right for your lashes. It goes on easily, adds length and volume, doesn’t clump and has staying power.

Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure. Nail Color Collection: 40% off

Don’t limit yourself to just a few vibes. This wide assortment of nail colors has something for every occasion, whether you are heading out for an elegant evening or you just want to have a little fun with the girls.

Apple AirPods and other Thanksgiving deals at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation): 20% off

Apple AirPods are premium earbuds that offer features you can’t get on other models. The active noise cancellation feature helps protect your hearing and lets you enjoy your music in the way it was intended.

Hart 270-Piece Mechanics Tool Set: 48% off

If you want to get stuff done, this comprehensive mechanics tool set gives you everything you need. You get a quick-release socket with exceptional grip and a rust-resistant finish. A rugged case is included with purchase.

Razor Miniature Dirt Rocket: 38% off

This battery-powered ride-on toy gives you up to 30 minutes of continuous use. It has a sleek design that kids will love, a steel frame, a shattered-resistant body and comfortable grips.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: 51% off

The self-cleaning brushroll on this powerful vacuum is appreciated, while the deep-cleaning lift-away power ensures more dirt is removed with each pass. It features a HEPA filter that cleans the air as well as the floor.

Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar: 32% off

The Vizio gives you incredible surround sound so you can hear every frequency. It’s easy to set up and simple to control. This is the system you use to get the most out of your TV, so your entertainment experience is exceptional.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen): 47% off

This makes it easy to take calls, answer texts and check app notifications without pulling your phone out of your pocket. It tracks numerous health metrics, such as your heart rate.

