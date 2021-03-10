The American Rescue Plan through the eyes of an economist

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — House lawmakers approved a $1.9 trillion dollar plan Wednesday, and many are asking what the American Rescue Plan means for them and where the money is going.

Fresno City College Anthropology and Economics Chair Aaron Pankratz says the question being asked is “is it needed.”

“There’s no question this will help,” Pankratz says. “The question is […] what are the consequences?”

Pankratz says he’s concerned that although many have been alarmed about the growth of the national debt for many years, the country may be reaching the point where it is a substantive issue.

“This is a huge percentage of our GDP,” Pankratz says. In 2008 and 2009, the start of the so-called “Great Recession,” Pankratz says the national debt was $10 trillion.

“That $10 trillion was 68% percent of our national economy. We’re now at 133% of our national economy,” Pankratz says. “If everybody took all the income they earned the entire year and we tried to pay off the debt with that […] we still couldn’t do it.”

Pankratz says there is precedent for an overgrown national debt in the country of Greece.

“They reached a point where their debt was 170% of their GDP,” Pankratz says. “At that point, Greece could no longer make their debt payments.”