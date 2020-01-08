Texts about a military draft? They’re fake, US Army says

(CNN) — The U.S. Army is warning about a wave of fake text messages telling Americans they have been drafted to fight in Iran.

Screenshots of the texts provided by Army Recruiting Command to CNN showed spelling and grammatical errors.

That’s one key indicator they’re fake.

The other is that the draft was suspended in the seventies and it would take an act of Congress to bring it back.

It is unclear how many of these fraudulent armed forces recruiting texts may have been sent.

Military security officials are still investigating the source.

So far there have been no reports of Americans showing up to recruiting branches as a result of the texts.

Last week, the Selective Service website crashed amid heightened searches.

The agency attributed that to the spread of misinformation following the tension with Iran.

