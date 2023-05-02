SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger who allegedly assaulted a United Airlines employee aboard a flight on Sunday was arrested and banned from all future United flights, Nexstar’s KRON has confirmed.

Airline representatives contacted the San Francisco Police Department Airport Bureau just before midnight on Sunday, April 30, after the suspect allegedly assaulted an employee while boarding.

“Our team at San Francisco International Airport immediately contacted law enforcement after a disruptive customer assaulted one of our service employees during boarding,” a United spokesperson told KRON.

SFPD officers responded to the incident at Terminal 3, which exclusively serves United.

A description of the suspect was provided to officers, and he was detained in the terminal. The suspect, 47-year-old Cody Benjamin Lovins of Montgomery, Texas, was arrested and cited for battery and released.

He was also banned from all subsequent flights on the airline.

“This customer’s behavior was unacceptable, and he has been banned from future United flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation,” United told KRON. “We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees.”

While an arrest has been made, the investigation remains ongoing, according to SFPD.